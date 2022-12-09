Police have named a man who died in a crash despite desperate attempts to save his life at the scene.

John Barker, 73, was involved in a crash on the A630 Warmsworth Road shortly after 10pm on December 2. It was reported to South Yorkshire Police that his red Dacia Duster was involved in the crash just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker, who was a big Doncaster Rovers fan, was given CPR at the scene but was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, released a statement which said: “John will be sadly missed by loving wife Lynne and family. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger than life Donny Rovers fan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 967 of December 2.