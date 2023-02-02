For over a century, girls and young women across Yorkshire have benefitted from the fun and friendships Girlguiding has to offer.

Freya-Rose Kent with mum Rachael at the 39th Rotherham Brownie Unit in Bramley. Her life has been transformed since joining her local Brownie unit. Once non-verbal and only able to communicate in Makaton, her confidence is now sky high and she's made lifelong friends and gained every Brownie interest badge. Picture Tony Johnson

But for eight-year-old Freya-Rose Kent, going to Rainbows and then Brownies each week hasn’t just been a hobby, but a life-transforming change.

Freya-Rose, from Maltby, South Yorkshire, has additional needs including autism, a moderate learning disability and a speech sound disorder which have made it hard for her to communicate.

Unable to speak until she was six, Freya-Rose’s mother Rachael said school proved to be a real challenge.

"It still makes me feel emotional to remember what life was like for Freya- Rose,” said Ms Kent. “She’s such a friendly child but kids steered clear of her at the park.

“When she was at school most children either ignored her or tried to baby her. There were some lovely parents who included her in activities out of school, but overall she was a very lonely little girl.”

While Freya-Rose could communicate through Makaton, a form of signing, it was hard for her to make friends.

But when Ms Kent decided to sign her daughter up for Rainbows in nearby Bramley, everything changed.

After giving the leaders a crash course in Makaton, she was reassured that Freya-Rose was in safe hands when she went along soon after her fifth birthday.

"Without a doubt sending Freya-Rose to Rainbows changed her life for the better. She thrived there from the first day she walked through the door. They welcomed her with open arms and followed her lead from the start,” she said.

“Nobody minded that she needed extra help to complete the tasks. She had the biggest smile on her face at the end of the session.

“She was so proud when she left clutching the crafts she had made just the same as everybody else.

“Each week she gained confidence and the first time she signed ‘they’re my friends’ when we talked about Rainbows was incredible.”

Following years of intensive speech and language therapy, Freya-Rose – who has now graduated to Brownies – has been able to speak mostly in sentences for the past two years.

She was even able to go on her first camp with Brownies last summer, and has completed 18 badges which she proudly sports on her uniform.

"Freya-Rose is loving life now,” said Ms Kent. “The change in her has been incredible and Girlguiding has played a huge part in that. It’s great value for money anyway but the fact that she feels like she belongs there is priceless.”

Leader of 39th Rotherham Brownies, Kay Skelton said: “It is an absolute pleasure having Freya-Rose in Brownies.