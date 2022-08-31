Judith Holliday: Woman who went missing from Harrogate care home 'sighted in Wetherby' as police search continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith Holliday, 73, was last seen on Saturday morning.

Police are now deploying a drone to try to help locate her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, Martin Smith said: “We’re currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith. The last positive sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am on Saturday. I believe that Judith has either walked from this location on foot, or has boarded public transport.

“Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair. Judith was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.

“I would urge members of the public, in particular people in the Harrogate and Wetherby areas, to remain vigilant and report any sightings to police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.