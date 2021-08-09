Junior soldiers end year of training at Harrogate graduation parade

The event marked the completion of initial training for more than 700 of the British Army’s future soldiers.

Junior soldiers from the Army Foundation College (Harrogate) have completed the most comprehensive initial soldier training in the world.

Family, friends and guests of the soldiers attended the parade, which was presided over by Lieutenant General Ian Cave CB (Commander Home Command and Standing Joint Commander UK). The parade marked the culmination up to 12 months of military training and education. There was a parachute display, a fly past, and music from a military band.

5 August 2021...... Junior soldiers pass out of their British Army training and have tthe bi-annual Graduation Parade at Harrogate's Army Foundation College in front of their families for the first time since the pandemic. Picture Tony Johnson

The junior soldiers started their training in either October 2020 or March 2021 and will progress onto their trade training.

They will be joining their respective regiment or corps to specialise in their chosen trade and receive further world class training.

The initial training included military skills, leadership training, physical development lessons, education, the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, and learning to work as a team.

The Army Foundation College (Harrogate) continued to deliver training to junior soldiers throughout 2020 and into 2021 to provide the future soldiers that will make up the British Army.