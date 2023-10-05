A spirited Princess of Wales has proved she's always game for a try as she fulfilled a long-held promise to take a turn at wheelchair rugby.

And, as her ball flew in to score on a first attempt at a tricky conversion, she showed a natural talent on the court which left onlookers cheering.

The Princess joined a practice period with Hull FC players and some members of the World Cup winning team at the University of Hull yesterday.

England wheelchair Rugby League coach Tom Coyd said the Princess was a "natural" as she quickly got to grips with the game.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football League, visited Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Wearing a navy RFL polo-style shirt, tracksuit bottoms, and with sporty white trainers, the Princess had arrived dressed to participate rather than watch.

And within minutes she was guided to her own wheelchair, tying her hair back neatly - and with a quick smile to players - so she could join in the practice.

Mr Coyd showed her the ropes, with Hull FC’s Mike Swainger taking her through turns and sharp brakes.

Cautious to start, with a quick "am I doing OK?", she was soon seeking tips on improving her technique, going on to ask: "How do I go faster?"

Players demonstrated a wheelchair tackle, before England Captain Tom Halliwell, from Leeds, gave some guidance on how to do a goal kick.

This is where the Princess stunned all in attendance, her natural sporting ability taking over as she scored on her first attempt with a tricky conversion.

"You make it look so easy," she had told him, before the ball shot into place. "Thank you," she continued with a laugh. "I was expertly taught."

The Princess was taking part in a rugby league inclusivity day in her role as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).

And to the Princess, this visit was about a promise she made some months ago.

England's team hosted the World Cup last November, beating their old rivals and reigning champions France 28-24 in a closely fought final.

The Princess had invited the squad to the Westminster Abbey carol service following their success, said coach Mr Coyd, and made a point then of singling them out.

She later hosted the team again at Hampton Court Palace in February, where she told them that she, William and their three children had watched the final on television – and youngest son Prince Louis was a keen rugby player.

"She said she wanted to try and have a go herself," said Mr Coyd. "That's what's brought her here today - and she's been absolutely amazing.

"It's the first time I've ever seen someone take a conversion and score on their first time."

As the first session drew to a close, the Princess asked to go back one more time so she could try a pass, flying across the court with Leeds Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward.

To Ms Boyd-Ward, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She was blown away, she said, at the Princess's praise to her as a female role model.

"To see Her Royal Highness pick up the game so quickly, and to be so involved, is incredible," she said. "I've never seen anyone take to the sport so quickly.

"This is the sport we all love. The most inclusive sport on the planet. Just to have this opportunity is amazing.

"Playing wheelchair rugby with the Princess of Wales - there's no words for it."

The day was hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull and staged at the university’s Allam Sport Centre.

The Rugby League inclusivity day saw members of Hull FC’s wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability rugby league teams taking part in training skills sessions and friendly matches.

The teams were joined by students from Hull FC’s Centre of Excellence as they learned about and experienced the different forms of disability rugby league.

To Mr Coyd, the sport of wheelchair rugby is about more than physical exercise. For some players, the mental health benefits of playing and the social side in particular have proven to be incredibly special.