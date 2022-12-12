A woman who hated exercise took up powerlifting to help combat her arthritis - and is now a commonwealth gold medalist in the sport.

Kelly Clark, 58, couldn't close her car boot due to the debilitating condition and tipped the scales at nearly 15 stone (93.4kg) after she piled on the pounds. But after believing she faced lifelong mobility issues and a "cocktail of drugs" after being diagnosed with severe joint inflammation, she took up the sport nine years ago.

Kelly, who now weighs 10st (66kg), can bench press a staggering 75kg and no longer needs arthritis medication thanks to her new-found passion. And she claimed gold and silver medals for England in the bi-annual Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand last month after lifting a record weight in 'equipped bench press' event in her weight category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly, who lives with her husband Andy, 59, in Rotherham, says she is now fitter than she was in her 20s.

Kelly Clark, 54, of Rotherham, who worked her way off a cocktail of drugs, and lost weight taking up powerlifting

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It's changed my life in so many different ways. I've gone from totally unfit on arthritis medication to coming off it and lifting. I couldn't close my car boot. I couldn't have a shoulder bag on one shoulder, and I couldn't reach into kitchen cupboards if they were above my head. I could see myself really being one of these people with massive mobility issues and on a cocktail of drugs, potentially, just short of my 50th birthday.

"But I'm now 58 and fitter now than I was at 28. I still sort of pinch myself because it still doesn't seem real sometimes - the complete difference from the life before I lifted and the life after."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly, a people skills development trainer, first visited doctors when she was 49 and overweight as she felt pain in her side and couldn't complete simple tasks around the house. They diagnosed her with osteoarthritis, an agonising condition which leaves sufferers with stiff and sore joints.

Kelly said the arthritis drugs she was prescribed had kept her "awake at night" - and this had triggered her to start powerlifting as a natural way to improve her mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Clark, 54, of Rotherham, who worked her way off a cocktail of drugs, and lost weight taking up powerlifting

She said: "I was travelling around for work a lot, so not having a routine of any sort of exercise. That meant staying in hotels and eating the wrong stuff and living out of the glove box. But when I was put on medication, that was really the trigger, like I don't want to carry on being like that. I could just see it was only going to get worse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly took up the sport - which requires competitors to squat, bench press and deadlift the most amount of weight they can - for "health and fitness" reasons. But she began competing against others from 2017 after a referee at a Special Olympics event where she volunteering convinced her to try it.

By 2019, she had qualified to compete in the World Powerlifting Championships for Team GB, before going on to the World Bench Press Championships in 2021. Kelly then flew out to Auckland, New Zealand, for the Common Wealth Championships, where she competed in the under 69kg class for 50 to 60 years-olds on November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she came home with a gold medal in the 'equipped benchpress' and a silver medal in the 'classic benchpress' - her best results at a world competition to date.

Kelly said: "I got international medals at last year's world event - a bronze and a silver - so this is my first international title so to speak. It's the biggest thing so far for me. And to go to New Zealand and do that was fantastic. It was the first time I'd competed for England because with the Worlds, I'd competed for Team GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both competitions took place on the same day, which was quite difficult. You have to keep your body weight within a certain limit, so I had do to two weigh-ins. I was running between the weighing room for the second competition and the podium. If you miss the timeslot for weighing in, you're in a bit of trouble."

Kelly, who bagged her gold with a winning lift of 60kg, said it was a "dream" to take part in world competition, which was funded by her employer, Keepmoat.

Advertisement Hide Ad