Kind-hearted police officers rehome dog found guarding owner's body after he died in bathroom of Yorkshire home

The force has dedicated dog legislation officers PC Paul Jameson and PC Rachael Attwood, who became involved in September when a 64-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack in his home. His dog, 12-year-old Marley, was found at his side, having spent two days without food in a state of anxiety.

The man’s next of kin were consulted about Marley’s future, but his sister and elderly parents were unable to rehome him themselves as they have their own pets. The dog was taken to kennels while a new owner was sought.

His sister Clare Lawrence-Forbes said: “My brother had always expressed that if anything ever happened to him, that he wanted Marley to go to a good home.

Marley

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had made my family aware of this in a letter, laying out Marley’s likes and dislikes.

“Mark knew that I would not be able to care for the dog and that our parents are too old to take care of him. Marley was very loved by Mark and it was important to us that he received the best care and love for the rest of his life.

“We were so afraid that Marley would be put to sleep and that’s where our interactions with PC Paul Jameson and PC Rachael Attwell started. They both assured me and my family that Marley would be taken care of, and would not be put to sleep. Paul even sent me photos of Marley in the kennels, showing me he was OK.”

She put an appeal on social media to try and find Marley a new home, alongside the ongoing efforts of PC Jameson and PC Attwell to find him somewhere to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She received an influx of offers from people wanting to provide Marley with a new home for life.After careful consideration, the family met David Cole, who for medical reasons needed an older dog, who would prefer short walks, but could offer companionship.

“I went to meet him and his wife at their home and immediately knew that their extended family would be perfect for Marley. With the help of PC Jameson we introduced Marley to him and his family, with my parents watching.

“I have since been to see Marley in his new home and took my mother and father who take great comfort in seeing that he is happy and well. My brother and Marley were each other’s best friends. Marley was anxious and depressed following his death but it’s great to see he is now thriving and enjoying life.

“We couldn't be happier, it has brought such comfort to our family and I would like to express on behalf of myself and our family huge thanks to PCs Jameson and Attwell for their dedication to their unit. Their kindness helped my family through the most difficult time we have faced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad