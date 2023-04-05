King Charles and Queen Camilla in Malton: All the best photos of royal visit to Yorkshire market town

King Charles and Queen Camilla have visited the North Yorkshire market town of Malton on Wednesday.

The royal couple were welcomed to the town billed as Yorkshire’s gastronomic capital, and met local artisan food and drink producers.

They visited Talbot Yard on Yorkersgate – a foodie hotspot which has also appeared on The Hairy Bikers Go North.

Rainy weather did not deter the monarch, and his consort sported a transparent umbrella while the King wore a knee-length woollen overcoat he has been seen in on numerous occasions.

King Charles is in Yorkshire primarily for the Maundy Thursday service at York Minster tomorrow, in which he will hand out Maundy money to deserving Christians in the first time the Minster has hosted the ceremony since 2012. He will also officially open the Minster’s new Refectory cafe and restaurant.

Malton’s gastronomic reputation grew thanks to the Fitzwilliam Estate, which still owns much of the commercial and residential property in the town centre. The estate’s owners, the Naylor-Leyland family, are descended from the Earls Fitzwilliam, who owned Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham.

Talbot Yard is an estate-owned venture, with the former coach-house home to coffee roasters, a bakery, butcher, brewery and gelato shop. The estate has also supported the local food festival, markets and cookery schools.

1 . King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

2 . King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, to meet food and drink producers with shops and to hear more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, to meet food and drink producers with shops and to hear more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

3 . King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

4 . King Charles III arrives for a visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, to meet food and drink producers with shops and to hear more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. King Charles III arrives for a visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, to meet food and drink producers with shops and to hear more about their locally produced goods. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales