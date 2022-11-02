The King and The Queen Consort, Camilla, will visit Bradford, York and Doncaster across two days – November 8 and 9.

It will be the first trip for The King and The Queen Consort to the county since taking the throne.

On November 8, King Charles will be received by The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson who will present the Chief Executive of Wm Morrisons Supermarkets, Mr David Potts at the company’s headquarters.

King Charles III speaks to young children as he and the Queen Consort visit Project Zero in Walthamstow, east London. Picture date: Tuesday October 18, 2022.

The King will visit Morrisons to look at its rare breed programme, carbon neutral eggs and how they help customers through the cost of living crisis.

Morrisons has been a Yorkshire success story since starting out as an egg and butter stall in Bradford in 1899. Since then, it has grown to become a nationwide retailer, wholesaler and food producer with almost 500 supermarkets, over 1,000 convenience stores and a large wholesale business.

The King will also be welcomed to Centenary Square in Bradford by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band under musical director, Johnathan Bates.

Students from the Punjabi Roots Academy will also be playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.

Mr Anderson will also present The King to a civic line which will include the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Coun Martin Love and chief executive of Bradford Council, Ms Kirsten England.

His Majesty, accompanied by Coun Love and Ms England, will then head to the City Hall for a reception with young leaders from across the Bradford district who have achieved success as entrepreneurs, in media and culture, who have been active in community work or who are successful sports people. Upon departure, the City Hall Bells will play “On Ilkley Moor Bah t’At”.

In Leeds, King Charles will view a number of ‘The World Reimagined Globes’ that have been on display in the city since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. He will then meet young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, to mark the 10th Anniversary of ‘Child Friendly Leeds’.

He will also be introduced to members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and will tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition. Leeds Central Library, and Art Gallery. He is also set to meet a range of representatives from the Leeds financial sector, the second largest financial sector in the UK, at Leeds Building Society.

In York, King Charles and his consort Camilla will be welcomed at a ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, the sovereign is welcomed to the city. They will then visit York Minster, where they will attend a short service and meet people from the Cathedral and the City of York. King Charles will unveil a statute of his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which will be blessed by The Archbishop of York.