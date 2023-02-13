King Charles Coronation: How you can hold a street party in North Yorkshire to celebrate monarch's crowning

Standard road closure fees for street parties over the bank holiday weekend are being scrapped, North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) said.
Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London, where the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Almost a year on from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, where road closure fees were also waived, the council hope the policy will encourage neigbours to get together.
NYCC’s executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “The coronation of King Charles III will be a momentous event in history, and we recognise that communities across North Yorkshire will want to plan their own celebrations.
“Street parties are always a popular way for people to get together, whether that’s for games or a Royal lunch.
"By waiving the fees, we hope many residents will apply to ensure they have a safe open space to use.”
Anybody wishing to host a street party must apply before March 10 on the council’s website.
Last month it was announced that a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a concert featuring global stars and a day of volunteering will all form part of celebrations for the King’s coronation – the first time a monarch has been crowned for over seventy years.
The palace has not said exactly which family members will appear in the coronation procession or on the balcony.
All senior royals are expected to attend, although question marks still remain over if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly over from California following explosive revelations by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, which was released last month.