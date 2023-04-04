King Charles III: Archbishop speaks of excitement ahead of royal visit to York

The Archbishop of York has spoken of his “excitement and honour” ahead of King Charles III’s visit to the city’s Minster to distribute Maundy money later this week.

The King and Queen Consort will visit York on Thursday for the traditional service where they are set to hand out commemorative coins to 74 men and 74 women.

It is the second visit the monarch - who will be crowned next month - has made to the Minster since ascending the throne last September.

Ahead of the visit, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell said: “There is great excitement and it’s a great honour that the King has chosen to come to York Minster for this, his first Royal Maundy service.

The Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell talks to wandsmen Sylvia Sharp and Noah Thio who are taking part in the Maundy Thursday service at York Minster attended by His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 4th April 2023

“He’s only been on the throne for seven months and this is his second visit to York Minster. We’re very honoured and very chuffed.

“I think it’s well known that he does love York and the Minster, and we’ll be delighted to welcome him.”

The Archbishop explained the significance of the Maundy Service to the King.

He said: “What forms the heart of the service is the distribution of alms. The King gives money to two people for every year of his life, 148 people from all over the country, who will receive the Maundy money as a sign of love of service.

"Its origins are deeply rooted in the Christian story. The night before he died, Jesus said to his disciples, ‘you mustn't be like the leaders of the world who like to lord it over people. You need to be servants.’

"I know that's really important for King Charles, he understands as his mother, the Queen did before.

"This is a long standing tradition, and his first one – so it’ll be very, very special for him, and therefore also for us.”

The Archbishop of York also spoke with excitement about the forthcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6.

While full details of the service, at Westminster Abbey, have yet to be announced, it is expected the Archbishop will play a key role in supporting the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will crown the King in a service filled with ceremony and tradition.