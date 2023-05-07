King Charles III Coronation: The best of the Yorkshire coronation grub at Pontefract Castle

Home-made quiche, scones, coronation chicken sandwiches and plenty of Pimms and Champagne kept people at Pontefract Castle’s live screening merry despite the fact they had to watch the first part of the King’s Coronation on their phones as technical issues meant the big screen didn’t work.
Diane Moss said: “I’ve made quiche, scones and special Coronation themed cupcakes. It's a momentous occasion.”
Excitement echoed from picnic blanket to camping table. One family who had more of a buffet than a hamper had been celebrating since breakfast time.
Yvonne Slack who owns gift boutique Plum in Malton said: “We’ll be here all day celebrating. It’s easier to name the food we haven’t got than what we have we've got that much.”