King Charles III Coronation: The best of the Yorkshire coronation grub at Pontefract Castle

Some people said they have been waiting 70 years for this moment and others said they were just happy for another bank holiday, but one thing that united many Yorkshire folk this Coronation weekend was their picnic efforts.

Home-made quiche, scones, coronation chicken sandwiches and plenty of Pimms and Champagne kept people at Pontefract Castle’s live screening merry despite the fact they had to watch the first part of the King’s Coronation on their phones as technical issues meant the big screen didn’t work.

Diane Moss said: “I’ve made quiche, scones and special Coronation themed cupcakes. It's a momentous occasion.”

Excitement echoed from picnic blanket to camping table. One family who had more of a buffet than a hamper had been celebrating since breakfast time.

People enjoying a picnic at Pontefract Castle as they watched the Coronation of King Charles III.