It was a sea of red, white and blue across Yorkshire on Saturday as royal fans gathered to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

People across the region sat and watched as King Charles III was crowned the nation’s monarch. The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward’s Crown.

As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The Yorkshire Post photographers headed out to join the celebrations across Yorkshire.

1 . Hull celebrates King Charles III Coronations Celebrations in Hull. Pictured Alexandra Thatshaini, aged 30, from Malaysia, now living in Hull, celebrating the King's Coronation in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Waving the flag Pictured Dee Butters, of Welton, Hull, with her children Bertie, 10, George, 8, and Alice, 3, in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Royal Guards Royal Guards Stilt Walkers Lois Conlan, and Jack Fielding, entertaining the crowds in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . All smiles Pictured Pat Pickering, Sybil Baynes, and Janet Timmons, having fun in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales