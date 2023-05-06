King Charles III Coronation: The best photographs across Yorkshire as royal fans celebrate in Leeds, Pontefract, York and Hull
It was a sea of red, white and blue across Yorkshire on Saturday as royal fans gathered to watch the coronation of King Charles III.
People across the region sat and watched as King Charles III was crowned the nation’s monarch. The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward’s Crown.
As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”