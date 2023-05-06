All Sections
King Charles III Coronation: The best photographs across Yorkshire as royal fans celebrate in Leeds, Pontefract, York and Hull

It was a sea of red, white and blue across Yorkshire on Saturday as royal fans gathered to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 6th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:26 BST

People across the region sat and watched as King Charles III was crowned the nation’s monarch. The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward’s Crown.

As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The Yorkshire Post photographers headed out to join the celebrations across Yorkshire.

King Charles III Coronations Celebrations in Hull. Pictured Alexandra Thatshaini, aged 30, from Malaysia, now living in Hull, celebrating the King's Coronation in Queen Victoria Square, Hull.

1. Hull celebrates

King Charles III Coronations Celebrations in Hull. Pictured Alexandra Thatshaini, aged 30, from Malaysia, now living in Hull, celebrating the King's Coronation in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Dee Butters, of Welton, Hull, with her children Bertie, 10, George, 8, and Alice, 3, in Queen Victoria Square, Hull.

2. Waving the flag

Pictured Dee Butters, of Welton, Hull, with her children Bertie, 10, George, 8, and Alice, 3, in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty

Royal Guards Stilt Walkers Lois Conlan, and Jack Fielding, entertaining the crowds in Queen Victoria Square, Hull.

3. Royal Guards

Royal Guards Stilt Walkers Lois Conlan, and Jack Fielding, entertaining the crowds in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Pat Pickering, Sybil Baynes, and Janet Timmons, having fun in Queen Victoria Square, Hull.

4. All smiles

Pictured Pat Pickering, Sybil Baynes, and Janet Timmons, having fun in Queen Victoria Square, Hull. Photo: James Hardisty

