King Charles III: Further details revealed of York Minster Maundy Thursday visit

Further details have been revealed of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s Maundy Thursday visit to York Minster next month.

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT

The monarch has chosen the Minster as the setting for the first Maundy Money distribution of his reign, his second visit in six months.

During the service on April 6, the King will present 74 men and 74 women (signifying the age of the Monarch) with the Maundy Money to “thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The King will present each recipient with two purses: one red and one white. The white purse will contain a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the Monarch.

It will be King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's second visit to the Minster in six months
The red purse will contain two commemorative coins symbolising w the King’s forthcoming 75th birthday and the other will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation.

