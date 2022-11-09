Despite a lone anti-slavery protester’s attempt to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort, they were unfazed and continued a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, one of the city’s ancient entrances where they were welcomed by the Lord Mayor and the ceremonial York Guard.

They then visited York Minster, where the King unveiled a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II – who last visited York in 2012.

The King and Queen Consort will then travel to Doncaster for the final engagement of their two-day Yorkshire tour, conferring city status at the Mansion House.

