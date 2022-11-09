King Charles III in Yorkshire: Royal couple fly into Doncaster Racecourse by helicopter before heading to Mansion House

The royal couple took a brief King’s Helicopter Flight on board a Sikorsky helicopter from York, where they had earlier unveiled a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, to Doncaster Racecourse, where the aircraft landed.

They were then driven to the Mansion House, where the King conferred city status upon Doncaster in a ceremony.

The day was not without drama, as a 23-year-old man remains in police custody after attempting to egg the King at Micklegate Bar in York.

Members of the public await the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort for a ceremony at Mansion House to confer city status on Doncaster

The couple have travelled by helicopter during the tour, which began when they touched down on the playing fields of Bradford Grammar School on Tuesday prior to engagements in Bradford and Leeds.

They took part in walkabouts in all four cities and met and even conversed with members of the public – with Camilla, Queen Consort briefly discussing her love of dogs with a wellwisher.