King Charles III: New monarch is greeted by thousands at Buckingham Palace

At Buckingham Palace, thousands had waited for hours outside the famous gates for the cavalcade transporting the King and Queen Consort to their new official residence.

They were rewarded with a 15-minute walkabout, which saw the King shake hands with dozens of wellwishers, some of whom kissed his hands and shared condolences on the loss of his mother.

There were cries of “God Save The King” as he exited his car, and some were heard to sing the National Anthem.

King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

It has been long understood that a concern of those planning Operation London Bridge - the codeword used for the death of the Queen - was that any public appearances by the new King would see him met with a sea of mobile phone cameras.

That was borne out yesterday as thousands of people attempted to capture for themselves the moment he made his first public appearance as monarch.

His wife, Camilla, was visibly moved as she joined him on the walkabout, having both flown down from Balmoral.

The King and Queen Consort arrived at the Palace after being driven in a Rolls Royce from RAF Northolt.

In the short statement Buckingham Palace shared announcing the Queen’s death on Thursday, it was made clear that the new monarch only intended to spend one further night in Scotland before returning to the capital.

The King and his wife also looked at the letters, cards, bouquets and candles left in memory of the Queen, walking past the tributes placed against the gates of the palace.

Among them were some poignant mementos like a model Corgi – a breed loved by the Queen – and a Paddington Bear soft toy in reference to the Queen’s recent appearance with the famous fictional character during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a symbolic moment, the couple walked into the palace through its central gates which were opened to allow them pass into the forecourt where soldiers from 7 Company, the Coldstream Guards, were on guard, as a bugler played a plaintive tune.

The Royal Standard – the flag flown above Buckingham Palace to denote the monarch’s residence – was raised.

It is understood that the King was by the Queen’s side when she died on Thursday afternoon, along with his sister Princess Anne.

Other senior royals, including Princes William, Andrew, Edward, and Harry had also made the flight to Balmoral after doctors announced a deteroriation in her health on Thursday lunchtime.

Her death was announced at 6.30pm.

Prince William, the newly proclaimed Prince of Wales - now first in the line to throne - and Prince Harry also returned to London yesterday.

Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, had not made the journey to Balmoral as she was supporting her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on their first days at their new school.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also remained in London.

The King gave the order that a period of “Royal Mourning” for the Queen will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties.

Shortly after the King’s arrival at Buckingham Palace, he held his first audience with the first Prime Minister of his reign, Liz Truss, who only herself became the leader of government earlier this week.

King Charles III is set to be proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council today with the Privy Council in attendance.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign is set to be read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

According to the plans for Operation London Bridge, the King is then expected to undertake a tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.