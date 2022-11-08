King Charles visited the headquarters of Morrisons, where he was shown the firm’s farming, sustainability and retail initiatives including their rare breed programme and recently launched carbon-neutral eggs. He was also told about the supermarket’s approach to helping customers with the cost-of-living crisis and visit the company’s development kitchen.

The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of his two-day tour of Yorkshire. Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.

As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts. I hope they let you off at Christmas.”

Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today. I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”

After discussing his tour and work he had heard about in the community, the King said: “I can only thank you for all that, wish you every possible success in the future and, eventually, a really happy Christmas ahead."

1. King Charles III with David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons Supermarkets King Charles III with David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons Supermarkets. Photo credit: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Photo: Russell Cheyne Photo Sales

2. King Charles III meets staff King Charles III meets staff and suppliers during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where he is meeting members of the Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes to learn about their work. Photo credit: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Photo: Russell Cheyne Photo Sales

3. King Charles III King Charles III met members of the Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes to learn about their work. Photo credit: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Photo: Russell Cheyne Photo Sales

4. King Charles III laughs during a visit to Morrisons King Charles III laughs during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford. Photo credit: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Photo: Russell Cheyne Photo Sales