King Charles III's visit to York will be 'tinged with sadness' as he unveils statue of late Queen

Stephen Cottrell will join the royal couple on their first visit to York Minster since Charles ascended the throne in September. They are set to unveil the statue, which has been designed and carved by Minster stonemason Richard Bossons.

Originally set to be a celebratory piece to mark the Platinum Jubilee, the sculpture will now stand in memory of the monarch – the first new statue in York for some 200 years – in Queen Elizabeth Square.

The Archbishop said: “I think there will be a bit of sadness and we have to acknowledge that. For King Charles, this statue is of his mum. There’ll be a sadness, I’m sure. But the main thing will be thanksgiving.

King Charles III visiting Leeds on Tuesday (Nov 8)

"This statue was made to mark the Platinum Jubilee, but it now it honours the whole of her reign and everything she gave to our nation. For York, this is our opportunity to give thanks – thanks to God for her life and reign.

"There’s been royal visits to York Minster down through the centuries. This place has got such an important part in our national life and King Charles has been here many times – and I know he loves this place. How could you not?”

He also spoke of his admiration for the King in the first weeks of his reign having played a key role in the days following the Queen’s death by acting as one of the platform party who witnessed the Accession Council at St James’ Palace.

He said: "I’ve been hugely impressed by the things I’ve heard the King say. When he’s spoken it has been with real wisdom and depth, and his Christian faith has been very clear.

"We’re doing this visit as COP27 is meeting, and I know that’s an issue very close to his heart, and I’m very impressed by the way he’s navigated the beginning of his reign.”