King Charles recognises Yorkshire institution Bettys and Taylors in his first Enterprise Awards

One of Yorkshire’s best loved businesses, Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate, has been honoured in the first ever King’s Awards for Enterprise.

The awards celebrate the achievements of UK businesses, and 148 representing every part of the United Kingdom and a diverse range of sectors have been recognised by the King.

The King has long been known to be a fan of tea produced by the firm, which holds a Royal Warrant, and personally requested a visit to the company’s Harrogate headquarters in 2019.

Bettys and Taylors Group has received The King’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Continuous Growth in international sales over six years, during which time its overseas revenue grew by more than 150 per cent.

Minister for Enterprise and Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “Everyone knows there’s nothing better than a Yorkshire brew and Bettys and Taylors Group are championing this idea overseas, making quality tea in Yorkshire, and selling it to the world.

“I congratulate them on their King’s Award and wish them continued success in the future.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and according to the Department for Business and Trade, the new name reflects the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 57th year, has awarded over 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Other Yorkshire winners include a Doncaster-based technology company has been honoured with the first ever King’s Award for Innovation.

Ascendant Solutions specialises in developing cloud-based data management systems to reduce the administrative burden faced by local authorities, which it worked with during the pandemic to distribute grants.

Darren Kelk, Managing Director, said: ““The success we’ve achieved is a real David vs Goliath story and illustrates the vital role small businesses can play when it comes to bringing innovative solutions to market.

“The King’s Award for Innovation is one of the highest accolades any business can receive, and the success we’ve achieved illustrates the vital role small businesses like Ascendant Solutions Ltd has within this market.”

And the managing director of an industrial lubricant firm has also celebrated his business being recognised.

Metalube Group has received the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2023.

Managing Director, Robert Brown who lives in North Yorkshire said: "In a time that has been challenging for everyone, the team at Metalube Group has worked harder than ever to achieve remarkable international growth.

