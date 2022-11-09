King Charles unveils statue to the Queen in emotional moment at York Minster

And the crowds came out in equal measure yesterday to watch her son King Charles unveil a statue to his mother’s memory which - in his words - will watch over the city for centuries to come.

The statue, which sits proudly in its own niche above the Great West Door of York Minster, is the first to be posthumously unveiled since the Queen’s death in September.

Designed and carved by one of the Minster’s resident stonemasons, Richard Bossons, 52, it is the culmination of years of careful designing and planning

King Charles pictured on his Visit to York Minster - The King looks up at the Statue of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The King and Queen consort were cheered into the Minster by onlookers after an eventful entrance to the city at Micklegate Bar which saw eggs being thrown in their direction, marring the ancient welcoming ceremony traditionally kept only for the monarch.

A 23-year-old man was later arrested on a public order offence, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.

But the royal couple seemed unperturbed by the time they had arrived at the Minster, where they were met by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and civic dignitaries.

The King - known to be a lover of choral and classical music - was serenaded into the cathedral by the Minster’s choir and sat through a short service ahead of the unveiling of the statue outside.

The statue sits above York Minster's Great West Door

The November downpour had done little to put the crowds off from waiting patiently for the couple to emerge, and the King made a short speech from the podium before pulling a rope to reveal the statue.

Speaking from under an umbrella, he said: “When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.

“The creation of this statue is also, if I may say so, a tribute to the support, affection and prayers that the community of this cathedral, and of this great city, always gave the late Queen, and all for which she stood in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

“Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come - a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community, which is the calling and the duty we all share.”

Archbishop Cottrell then quipped that it didn’t matter that he had been able to get on a cherry picker to sprinkle the statue with holy water, as God had sent a blessing in the form of rain, before leading the crowd in three cheers for the royal couple.

Richard Bossons described his pride at creating the 1.1 tonne statue, which features the Queen in a formal pose in the robes of the Order of the Garter.

“The whole day has gone brilliantly,” he said. “The King asked me questions about how the process has gone, and then went on to have a look at the full size replica I’d created.

“I hope everybody likes it. It’s the best I can pull out of myself. Hopefully I’ve done justice to the Queen, the King likes it - and I’ve done justice to the building as well.”

The statue is the first piece of portraiture Mr Bossons has created - his normal remit of work covers carving the grotesques and gargoyles that adorn the Minster.

After a short walkabout, the couple departed York for Doncaster, where he formally declared it as Yorkshire’s newest city.

Charles and Camilla met charity volunteers at a reception to mark the conferral of city status on Doncaster after completing another walkabout – this one unplanned.

The King wished the city “every possible success for the next 2,000 years” as he gave a short speech at Mansion House – and paid tribute to the region as a whole.

In his speech, Charles said: “The warmth of the welcome we have received today is all that we have come to expect in a county which is renowned for its sense of belonging and its feeling of community.

“It is something which all who know this wonderful part of the world will recognise instantly and can never forget.”