Teams from 15 fire stations were called to the large fire on Queens Road at 2.25pm on Friday.
On Saturday morning, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said three fire engines were still at the scene - and advised motorists to avoid travelling into the area due to road closures.
Two fire engines and an aerial appliance were set to remain on the site throughout Saturday.
The fire service said site demolition would begin on Saturday and continue over the coming days.
It warned that people in the area they may notice an increase of smoke and dust as a result.
This video of the scene was taken using a drone by AV8 Aerial Media.
On Friday, firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth, Mytholmroyd, Huddersfield, Stanningley, Mirfield, Featherstone, Bradford, Rastrick, Ilkley, Shipley, Todmorden, Dewsbury, Morley and Fairweather Green fire stations were working with other agencies including West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council to tackle the blaze.
Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Read More
By 7pm, there were still eight fire engines and two aerial latter platforms at the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A big thanks to the local community and our partner agencies for their support throughout."