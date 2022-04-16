King Cross fire: Road closures and smoke warnings as demolition begins after 15 fire crews battle blaze in Yorkshire

Dozens of firefighters were needed to battle a blaze in King Cross in Halifax on Friday afternoon (April 15), with engines still at the scene on Saturday morning.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 10:37 am

Teams from 15 fire stations were called to the large fire on Queens Road at 2.25pm on Friday.

On Saturday morning, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said three fire engines were still at the scene - and advised motorists to avoid travelling into the area due to road closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two fire engines and an aerial appliance were set to remain on the site throughout Saturday.

The fire on Queens Road on Friday. Photo by AV8 Aerial Media

The fire service said site demolition would begin on Saturday and continue over the coming days.

It warned that people in the area they may notice an increase of smoke and dust as a result.

This video of the scene was taken using a drone by AV8 Aerial Media.

On Friday, firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth, Mytholmroyd, Huddersfield, Stanningley, Mirfield, Featherstone, Bradford, Rastrick, Ilkley, Shipley, Todmorden, Dewsbury, Morley and Fairweather Green fire stations were working with other agencies including West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council to tackle the blaze.

Crews from 15 stations were called in to battle the blaze. Photo by AV8 Aerial Media

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Read More

Read More
Real Yorkshire being pushed out by Airbnb and halloumi-eating househunters - Sar...

By 7pm, there were still eight fire engines and two aerial latter platforms at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A big thanks to the local community and our partner agencies for their support throughout."

YorkshireHalifaxResidents