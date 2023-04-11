Humber woodcarver OH Boyd says he's honoured that the King will use a coach he helped craft to travel to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation.

The King and Queen Consort will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, first used in 2014, before returning in the Gold State Coach used in every coronation since the 1830s.

Mr Boyd carved the crown which sits on top of the more modern coach at his Barton Haven studio from a piece of 700-year-old wood which was once part of Lord Nelson’s legendary flagship HMS Victory. He also carved the crown for the new King's Coach - but that is still in the Sydney workshop of Royal coachbuilder Jim Frecklington, who is battling cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Frecklington will not be able to travel to the UK for the occasion, but will watch from his home.

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, returns to Buckingham Palace, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, having delivered The Queen's Speech. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2019.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "If I'm not in the workshop, not a lot gets done and we are running a bit behind with the new one.

"It's a shame, I was looking forward to it. I will be exceptionally proud that King Charles and Queen Camilla have decided to use something I've made.

"Here in my country there are many great supporters of the Royal Family and they will also feel honoured that our new King and Queen have decided to use something on probably the most special day of their lives that has come from Australia."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gold and black Diamond Jubilee State Coach has all the mod cons - heating, air conditioning, electric windows and up-to-date suspension. The crown itself has a room for a camera, giving His Majesty's security staff 360 degree views of the crowd.

Woodcarver to the Palace OH Boyd with Royal coachbuilder Jim Frecklington at the Mews on its first outing of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach

Mr Frecklington, a former employee of the Royal Household, who first started working at the Royal Mews 50 years ago, made the Australian State Coach for Queen Elizabeth to mark the nation's 1988 Bicentenary celebration. In the older coaches the Queen travelled with a hot water bottle and blanket, but the heating system he's installed means the Diamond Jubilee State Coach is "lovely and warm".

The coach is a living time capsule containing numerous historical items.

It contains a fragment of the Stone of Destiny that has been used for centuries in the coronation of the monarchs of Scotland; material from great buildings including St Paul’s Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Westminster; material from the Mayflower and the former Royal Yacht Britannia; from a Battle of Britain Spitfire and a “Dambusters” Lancaster. Mr Boyd said: "I am very proud. It is taking the Royal coaches, transportation into the 21st century, it's about security, it has to be bomb and bullet proof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a concept I had a lot of input in from researching and sourcing some of the historical materials and carving of the crown from HMS Victory timber. I would have preferred it to have been the new coach, of course. Her Majesty's death put tremendous pressure on the team, everything has to be absolutely perfect. The new coach is even more spectacular and will have its own day in the sun shortly.”