King's thanks to Yorkshire grandfather who has been a bell ringer for 65 years

A bell ringer who has dedicated decades of his life to volunteering has said it has been a joy to be a part of something so special.

David Town, awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM), said it was only possible because there are people surrounding him who have helped the whole team succeed. Now the grandfather from Northallerton, who has also worked on restoration schemes for local churches over the years, has said the recognition makes him feel "quite humbled".

"Bell ringing is a team effort," he said. "I've found it, over the years, to be a wonderful hobby. I've had enormous satisfaction, especially teaching people to ring. It's a good social activity," he added. "And we do it for a very good cause, people do enjoy hearing the church bells ring."

Mr Town's mother was a bell ringer. Now aged 75, he's been ringing for 65 years - and tower captain at All Saints for 50 - while his whole family have also embraced the sport. He said: “Over the years we've met a wonderful cross section of community. I used to look at bell ringers in their 60s and thought they were ancient... now I'm looking the other way. There are people of all ages, and backgrounds."

David Town, pictured at a Ripon Bell Ringers dinner. From left Jennie Town, David Town, Sue Dodds and Chris Dodds. (1303013AM5)