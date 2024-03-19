The 505th running of the Kiplingcotes Derby, which reputedly began in 1519, is set for the off tomorrow.

It starts near the former Kiplingcotes railway station and takes in more than four miles of farm tracks, fields and grass verges, finishing at Londesborough Wold Farm and has a number of quirky rules.

In the past it has been run in snow and hail – this year the challenge will be navigating water-filled, rutted areas.

Jason Carver on Startmeup wins the The Kiplingcotes Derby in the East Riding of Yorkshire, photographed by Tony Johnson for the Yorkshire Post. 16 March 2023.

Trustee Philip Guest said: “People have been practising – everybody knows it is a very tough course. There are certain areas where is is extremely boggy in the low-lying parts but there is nothing we can do about it. It is run on grass verges and green lanes so it is not a maintained course.”

Organisers won’t know how many will take part until 11am on the day, with the race having to be run between noon and 1pm. Mr Guest said: “They have to weigh in by 11am and then there’s a four-mile hack to the beginning so it is a bit unpredictable.

"There is nothing normal about this race.