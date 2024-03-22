Yesterday the race, in its 505th year, saw incredible scenes despite boggy weather which set tensions rising.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson
1. Julie Campbell aboard Merlin
First established in 1519 the Kiplingcotes Derby is run on the third Thursday in March along roadside verges in the small hamlet near Market Weighton in the East Riding.Julie Campbell aboard Merlin winner of the 505th Kiplingcotes Derby run on the Yorkshire Wolds near Market Weighton, the oldest horse race the world, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 21th March 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Jockey Heather Sparks weighs in before the running
Taking in more than four miles of farm tracks, fields and grass verges, the race is said to be the oldest of its kind and, through weather, war and pandemics, there have been some challenges.Jockey Heather Sparks weighs in before the running of the The 505th Kiplingcotes Derby on the Yorkshire Wolds near Market Weighton, the oldest horse race the world, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 21th March 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
3. The on course bookmaker displayes the first three placed
In the harsh winter of 1947, legend has it a local farmer stepped in to keep the tradition alive, determinedly carrying on alone. And while it normally takes around 10 minutes to complete, it took him an hour and 20 minutes to finish, according to legend, as he cleared four-foot snowdrifts.The on course bookmaker displayes the first three placed in the 505th Kiplingcotes Derby run on the Yorkshire Wolds near Market Weighton, the oldest horse race the world, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 21th March 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
4. A get together with glasses of fizz
Again, in 2001 with the foot-and-mouth crisis, the race was reduced to one horse and one rider, and for wet weather in 2018 one man made his way through at a "sedate pace". For the pandemic, in 2020, it was completed by two riders under social distancing restrictions.A get together with glasses of fizz as participants wait to hack to the start line for the 505th Kiplingcotes Derby run on the Yorkshire Wolds near Market Weighton, the oldest horse race the world, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 21th March 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
