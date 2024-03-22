4 . A get together with glasses of fizz

Again, in 2001 with the foot-and-mouth crisis, the race was reduced to one horse and one rider, and for wet weather in 2018 one man made his way through at a "sedate pace". For the pandemic, in 2020, it was completed by two riders under social distancing restrictions.A get together with glasses of fizz as participants wait to hack to the start line for the 505th Kiplingcotes Derby run on the Yorkshire Wolds near Market Weighton, the oldest horse race the world, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 21th March 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson