Kirkgate: Leeds city centre street closed as derelict building collapses
West Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.
"Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”
The building is on a row of empty former shops called Pine Court, which have been derelict for some years. Kirkgate itself is the oldest street in Leeds and subject to a number of major regeneration schemes.
From 2016 until 2018 it was run as the Art Hostel by social enterprise East Street Arts, who offered accommodation for around 10,000 artists and other visitors to the city.
They plan to open another hostel in Mabgate, having renovated the three-storey building when it was previously derelict.
The building also suffered a fire in 2023 that was investigated as arson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.