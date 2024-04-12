West Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.

"Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is on a row of empty former shops called Pine Court, which have been derelict for some years. Kirkgate itself is the oldest street in Leeds and subject to a number of major regeneration schemes.

From 2016 until 2018 it was run as the Art Hostel by social enterprise East Street Arts, who offered accommodation for around 10,000 artists and other visitors to the city.

They plan to open another hostel in Mabgate, having renovated the three-storey building when it was previously derelict.