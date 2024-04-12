Kirkgate: Leeds city centre street closed as derelict building collapses

Kirkgate in Leeds city centre has been closed after a derelict building collapsed.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 17:19 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a derelict building which has collapsed in Kirkgate in Leeds.

"Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

The building is on a row of empty former shops called Pine Court, which have been derelict for some years. Kirkgate itself is the oldest street in Leeds and subject to a number of major regeneration schemes.

From 2016 until 2018 it was run as the Art Hostel by social enterprise East Street Arts, who offered accommodation for around 10,000 artists and other visitors to the city.

They plan to open another hostel in Mabgate, having renovated the three-storey building when it was previously derelict.

The building also suffered a fire in 2023 that was investigated as arson.

