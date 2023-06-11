All Sections
This weekend saw the return of the traditional Knaresborough Bed Race event in Yorkshire.
Thousands of people lined the street of the town to watch the spectacle, which took place in event tougher conditions than usual due to the sweltering heat.

The event has been held ever since 1966 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. It sees runners race along the 2.4 mile course through parkland, up and down hills, across the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, all with a passenger clinging on for dear life.

The competitors then hurtle down High Street and cross High Bridge before the climax of the event, a 30-yard swim through the cold waters of the River Nidd – bed and all. They might have been relieved to jump into the icy waters this weekend, however, as temperatures soared to above 25 degrees in Yorkshire.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the action. In fact, so many people want to catch a glimpse of the craziness that a large screen was also set up at Conyngham Hall field so people could watch all the action unfold.

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

1. Knaresborough Bed Race

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

The Parade makes its way down the High Street. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

2. High Street

The Parade makes its way down the High Street. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

3. Knaresborough Bed Race

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

4. Knaresborough Bed Race

Knaresborough Bed Race. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

