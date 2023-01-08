An “absolutely amazing event” kicked off Leeds Year of Culture inside Headingley Stadium at the weekend which featured performances from Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR.

Cultural leaders created the Year of Culture after Leeds was denied its chance to become ‘European Capital of Culture’ in 2023 due to Brexit.

The Leeds 2023 The Awakening opening ceremony – hosted by Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne – also featured The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, Graft, Inder Goldfinger, Testament, Hope and Social, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Denmarc Creary and CBeebies presenter George Webster as well as a range of other performers including carnival dancers.

One of those attending the event was Rachael Dennis from Bradford, who posted on social media:

“What an absolutely amazing event! Thank you @leeds2023 for The Awakening and thanks to the stadium full of lovely people that shared the experience. Lots of helpful and friendly staff and volunteers too #leeds2023 #leeds2023yearofculture #leeds2023theawakening.”

1. Carnival time! Dancers help bring to life the start of Leeds 2023.

2. Chumbawamba Chumbawamba's Dunstan Bruce had everyone dancing on the pitch and singing 'I get knocked down' as he performed the band's 1997 smash-hit Tubthumping.

3. Corinne Bailey Rae + the giant Crowds were entertained by a spectacular light show and world class entertainment.

4. 'Breathtaking' Crowds were entertained by a range of performers and entertainment.