Leeds 2023 The Awakening: Stunning photos show launch of Year of Culture featuring Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR
An “absolutely amazing event” kicked off Leeds Year of Culture inside Headingley Stadium at the weekend which featured performances from Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and LYR.
Cultural leaders created the Year of Culture after Leeds was denied its chance to become ‘European Capital of Culture’ in 2023 due to Brexit.
The Leeds 2023 The Awakening opening ceremony – hosted by Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne – also featured The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, Graft, Inder Goldfinger, Testament, Hope and Social, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Denmarc Creary and CBeebies presenter George Webster as well as a range of other performers including carnival dancers.
One of those attending the event was Rachael Dennis from Bradford, who posted on social media:
“What an absolutely amazing event! Thank you @leeds2023 for The Awakening and thanks to the stadium full of lovely people that shared the experience. Lots of helpful and friendly staff and volunteers too #leeds2023 #leeds2023yearofculture #leeds2023theawakening.”