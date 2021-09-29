Leeds animal lover rescued Piglet after micro pig seen on the loose in Bramley

Kimberley saw a Facebook post just after 8.30am on Monday (Sept 27) asking if anyone knew who owned a micro pig that had been on the loose in Bramley since around 1.30am that morning.

She went to investigate and discovered that a resident on Poplar Close in Bramley had woken to see a piglet in his garden.

Kimberley Ramsay with Piglet Photo: Steve Riding

Kimblerly said she and two other women spent around two hours trying in vain to catch the piglet.

Kimberley, 38, contacted a West Yorkshire Police wildlife officer and he tweeted an appeal out seeking the owner of the loose micro pig.

She later got a call from the nine-week-old female piglet's owner to say he had managed to catch the animal, called Piglet.

Kimberley said: "He asked me if I would take the pig on and find it a new home."

She said the pig's owner brought it to her house where it went to sleep in a dog cage in her living room.

Kimberley said she arranged for the pig to be taken to a farm in Wakefield district and it was collected at 11pm on Monday night.

She said the owner of that farm has found out which farm the pig was originally sold from and it will be taken back there.

Kimberley said: "It was a lovely little pig, it was just so cute."

Kimberley said she is an animal lover who has previously offered to help West Yorkshire Police's wildlife officers.

She said: "I saw the post at about 8.40am (on Monday) morning on the Crimes in Bramley Facebook page.

"I got in my car with my cat carrier and drove to the guy's house on Poplar Close.

"Me and a couple of neighbours were trying to catch the pig in the garden for two hours. It had been running loose since 1.30am."