Keely racing on ahead at a 800m event. (Pic credit: Sergei Gapon / AFP via Getty Images)

The 19-year-old athlete, who studied criminology at the school of sciences at Leeds Beckett University, will be running the women’s 800m in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on July 30 at 2:49am (UK time).

Young prodigy

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Keely was just 14 years old, she has consistently won various medals for 800m events, including bronze and gold in 2016/17 England U15 Championships at English Schools’ Athletic Association (ESAA).

In 2018, she also won gold at the European U18 Championships 800m track and field event. Keely also became a British champion when she won the 800m race at the 2020 British Athletics Championships with a time of 2:30.24 seconds.

Breaking records

On February 27, 2021, the young athlete set the European under-20 indoor running record in Vienna when she ran at a speedy time of 1:59.03 seconds.

Breaking another record, Keely became the European indoor champion when she won the 800m event at the 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland with a time of 2:03.08 minutes and thus becoming the youngest Briton to win a European Indoor gold.

How to watch Keely’s next event?