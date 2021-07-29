The 19-year-old athlete, who studied criminology at the school of sciences at Leeds Beckett University, will be running the women’s 800m in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on July 30 at 2:49am (UK time).
Young prodigy
Since Keely was just 14 years old, she has consistently won various medals for 800m events, including bronze and gold in 2016/17 England U15 Championships at English Schools’ Athletic Association (ESAA).
In 2018, she also won gold at the European U18 Championships 800m track and field event. Keely also became a British champion when she won the 800m race at the 2020 British Athletics Championships with a time of 2:30.24 seconds.
Breaking records
On February 27, 2021, the young athlete set the European under-20 indoor running record in Vienna when she ran at a speedy time of 1:59.03 seconds.
Breaking another record, Keely became the European indoor champion when she won the 800m event at the 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland with a time of 2:03.08 minutes and thus becoming the youngest Briton to win a European Indoor gold.
How to watch Keely’s next event?
You can watch the women’s 800m Olympic race on BBC One or Eurosport on July 30 at 2:49am (UK time).