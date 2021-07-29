Leeds Beckett University’s Keely Hodgkinson will be playing for Team GB in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 - here’s all you need to know about the pro runner

Keely Hodgkinson, who studied at Leeds Beckett University, will be making her Olympic debut on July 30 - but how did she get here?

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:08 pm
Keely racing on ahead at a 800m event. (Pic credit: Sergei Gapon / AFP via Getty Images)

The 19-year-old athlete, who studied criminology at the school of sciences at Leeds Beckett University, will be running the women’s 800m in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on July 30 at 2:49am (UK time).

Young prodigy

Since Keely was just 14 years old, she has consistently won various medals for 800m events, including bronze and gold in 2016/17 England U15 Championships at English Schools’ Athletic Association (ESAA).

In 2018, she also won gold at the European U18 Championships 800m track and field event. Keely also became a British champion when she won the 800m race at the 2020 British Athletics Championships with a time of 2:30.24 seconds.

Breaking records

On February 27, 2021, the young athlete set the European under-20 indoor running record in Vienna when she ran at a speedy time of 1:59.03 seconds.

Breaking another record, Keely became the European indoor champion when she won the 800m event at the 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland with a time of 2:03.08 minutes and thus becoming the youngest Briton to win a European Indoor gold.

How to watch Keely’s next event?

You can watch the women’s 800m Olympic race on BBC One or Eurosport on July 30 at 2:49am (UK time).

