Up to 100 new jobs are being made available at Leeds Bradford Airport, it has been announced.

The airport is set to launch 2023 with two recruitment fairs across West Yorkshire, with up to 100 new jobs at the airport available.

The main on-site recruitment fair will take place at Leeds Bradford Airport, Check In Hall B, on January 21 2023.

LBA representatives will be available on the day from 12:00pm – 2:00pm to discuss details of the various available roles with potential applicants from across the region.

Representatives from Leeds Bradford Airport’s business partners will also be present at the on-site event to discuss job opportunities, including Jet2, Swissport, Up & Away Aviation Services, Leeds City Council and Greggs.

The airport will also host a secondary recruitment fair on Saturday January 14 at Hollins Hall, Baildon.

This event will take place between 11:00am – 2:00pm and free parking will be available in the hotel’s reception car park.

There are up to 100 operational job opportunities available across departments of LBA, including customer experience officers, lounge hosts and security.

Lindsay Beresford, Human Resources Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “These recruitment fairs are a great chance for potential applicants to learn more about a career at Yorkshire’s airport. Leeds Bradford Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports in the UK and we are committed to employing ambitious individuals with a passion for outstanding customer service. We look forward to meeting many new prospective employees throughout January and hope to welcome new members to our fantastic team over the coming months.”

Visitors to the recruitment fairs are asked to provide electronic versions of their CVs on their smartphones, so they are able to easily upload them using the QR codes provided on the day.

For the events, prospective applicants can register their interest ahead of the event at [email protected] or simply arrive on the day.

Free parking will also be available in the Long Stay Car Park, with a free shuttle bus provided to the terminal.

LBA will also attend the UK Jobs Fair at Headingley Stadium on 13th January from 10am-1pm.