Leeds Bradford Airport passengers pay extra for parking after technical issue
One passenger paid out £225 to get out of the long stay car park after flying home - on top of the £120 already paid for pre-booking two weeks parking.
The airport has apologised and is reimbursing passengers after what it described as “isolated techical issues”.
The passenger, from East Yorkshire, said: "We got back to the car park 15 minutes later than we'd paid for but were taken aback to find we had another £225 to pay at the barrier.
"There was no option as it was after 11pm and we just wanted to get home. It wasn't a great end to the holiday!
"At first we thought it was a fine - but the airport has since apologised and is reimbursing us."
Leeds Bradford Airport explained there had been issues after replacing their car park servers recently.
They told the passenger: "Unfortunately we had a computer says no moment, some pre-bookings were not picked up by the automatic number plate recognition cameras and you were charged the full fare turn up and park rate - we sincerely apologise for this!"
Long, medium and short-stay car parks provide 7,000 parking spaces at the airport, along with several drop off points.
In a statement Leeds Bradford Airport said anyone with queries should contact the airport’s customer care team.
LBA said: "We are aware of some isolated technical issues that have impacted a small number of LBA long stay car park bookings.
"Impacted passengers have been reimbursed.
"We have identified the cause and are working quickly to correct the issue.
"Customers with queries should contact the Leeds Bradford Customer Care team."