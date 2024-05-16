Some passengers had to pay extra for parking at Leeds Bradford Airport after a “computer says no moment”.

One passenger paid out £225 to get out of the long stay car park after flying home - on top of the £120 already paid for pre-booking two weeks parking.

The airport has apologised and is reimbursing passengers after what it described as “isolated techical issues”.

The passenger, from East Yorkshire, said: "We got back to the car park 15 minutes later than we'd paid for but were taken aback to find we had another £225 to pay at the barrier.

"There was no option as it was after 11pm and we just wanted to get home. It wasn't a great end to the holiday!

"At first we thought it was a fine - but the airport has since apologised and is reimbursing us."

Leeds Bradford Airport explained there had been issues after replacing their car park servers recently.

They told the passenger: "Unfortunately we had a computer says no moment, some pre-bookings were not picked up by the automatic number plate recognition cameras and you were charged the full fare turn up and park rate - we sincerely apologise for this!"

Long, medium and short-stay car parks provide 7,000 parking spaces at the airport, along with several drop off points.

In a statement Leeds Bradford Airport said anyone with queries should contact the airport’s customer care team.

LBA said: "We are aware of some isolated technical issues that have impacted a small number of LBA long stay car park bookings.

"Impacted passengers have been reimbursed.

"We have identified the cause and are working quickly to correct the issue.