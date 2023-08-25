Leeds Festival 2023: The best photos as revellers arrive at Bramham Park
Thousands of ticket-holders have flocked to Bramham Park on the outskirts of the city, which will host headline acts The Killers, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender this weekend.
The event, which has run since 1999, has again attracted music lovers looking for one last weekend of summer fun. And it has sold out despite fears of a washout.
Pictures show music lovers running through entrance gates, clad in cowboy hats and 'hot girls love Billie Eilish' t-shirts.
Fans will enjoy their favourite tunes from today, but large numbers have already made their way to the fields in a bid to secure the best camping sites.
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be headlining the festival tonight, while Sam Fender and Foals will be performing tomorrow.
Legendary Las Vegas rockers The Killers will be closing the festival on Sunday.
The festival has long been seen as a rite of passage for teenagers who have just completed their GCSE and A Level exams, but in recent years an older crowd has returned.
In 2021, England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish was famously among the celebrity attendees and appeared on stage.
The first festival was held at the Temple Newsam estate in 1999, but issues with crowd violence and rioting led to it struggling to be granted an event licence. In 2003 it was moved to Bramham Park, a privately-owned estate near Wetherby.