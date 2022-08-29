Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Celino, who came from Worsley in the Greater Manchester area, fell ill at the Bramham Park festival site on Saturday evening. West Yorkshire Police have said that the Manchester teenager’s death was believed to be an isolated incident as no similar reports were received.

It is thought that he may have taken MDMA – also known as ecstasy – but enquiries are ongoing.

In a moving tribute, his family said: “Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110 per cent and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends.

The family of David Celino have paid tribute to the 16-year-old from the Greater Manchester area.

"He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university. Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken.”

Officers were alerted about a 16-year-old being taken to the medical tent at around 10.15pm on Saturday. They said David died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: "We are truly saddened about this tragedy and our sincerest thoughts are with the family at this time.

"We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to assist with their investigation and take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously.

The boy fell ill while attending Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"The safety and wellbeing of all our festival goers is always our absolute priority and we remind all festival goers that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs."

West Yorkshire Police said officers were on hand to support David’s loved ones and asked that their privacy be respected.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson earlier said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.”

She said the exact cause was still to be established but one line of enquiry being investigated was that David had taken a particular type of ecstasy table, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

She added: “At this moment in time, this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.”

In 2019, 17-year-old Anya Buckley collapsed and later died after taking drugs including ecstasy.

Her death prompted a review of safety and welfare measures, while the coroner investigating Anya’s death asked Leeds City Council to consider increasing the minimum age for unsupervised festivalgoers.

It followed the death of 17-year-old Lewis Haunch in 2016 and James Houghton, 19, in 2013. Both had taken ecstasy before falling ill.

Ms Hankinson said on Sunday that officers were continuing to conduct enquiries on site and were liaising closely with the organisers.