Leeds German Christmas Market event gone for good as council says it is 'no longer feasible'

The wildly popular city centre event, which was organised in partnership between Leeds and Frankfurt city councils, has not been held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Leeds City Council has said that “foreign travel work visa costs and complications” have added another level of difficulty, making it impossible to bring the event back.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The German Christmas Market has not been held in Leeds since 2019. Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds.

The Leeds German Christmas Market looks to be gone forever, after Leeds City Council claimed work visa issues mean it is “no longer feasible” to bring the event back to Leeds City Centre.

“Working with our local partners and building on the success of last year’s inaugural Ice Cube @ Christmas event, we will once again be hosting the hugely popular outdoor ice rink in Millennium Square along with local and international street food and drink and winter themed rides and attractions for all the family.

“We are committed to making sure Christmas in Leeds is always an exciting and memorable time and work with our partners across the city on a programme of festive activities.