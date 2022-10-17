Leeds Irish Centre raises £28,000 to support Creeslough families after petrol station tragedy

The disaster in Creeslough, County Donegal, earlier this month saw ten people die including four children.

All have now been laid to rest.

Generous fundraisers attended an event of traditional music and dancing along with an auction at Leeds Irish Centre on Sunday to raise money for the families.

The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal are carried into St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral mass. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “The loss of these people has been felt by every member of the community, and many others beyond.

“Today we held a special event to raise money for the victims’ families who have been wounded by this tragedy.

“Way over £14,000 was raised within four hours, which had also been matched, bringing the total amount to around £28,000 with more donations to follow.

“On behalf of everyone at the centre, we want to thank everyone for supporting and those who made donations.”

One Creeslough resident, Christine McLaughlin, said: “Thank you so much, I was in your Irish Centre many years ago. Little did I know you would be helping our village through this tragedy.”