Leeds Irish Centre raises £28,000 to support Creeslough families after petrol station tragedy
A fundraiser in Leeds has raised £28,000 for the families of victims of a petrol station explosion in Ireland.
The disaster in Creeslough, County Donegal, earlier this month saw ten people die including four children.
All have now been laid to rest.
Generous fundraisers attended an event of traditional music and dancing along with an auction at Leeds Irish Centre on Sunday to raise money for the families.
A spokesperson for the centre said: “The loss of these people has been felt by every member of the community, and many others beyond.
“Today we held a special event to raise money for the victims’ families who have been wounded by this tragedy.
“Way over £14,000 was raised within four hours, which had also been matched, bringing the total amount to around £28,000 with more donations to follow.
“On behalf of everyone at the centre, we want to thank everyone for supporting and those who made donations.”
One Creeslough resident, Christine McLaughlin, said: “Thank you so much, I was in your Irish Centre many years ago. Little did I know you would be helping our village through this tragedy.”
The King was among those who sent his condolences after the incident, speaking of his “immense sadness”.