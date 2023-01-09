Leeds kicked off a year-long cultural festival with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring locally-born stars including singer Corinne Bailey Rae and poet Simon Armitage on Saturday night.

TV presenter and Leeds 2023 chair Gabby Logan hosted the event at Headingley Stadium, home of Leeds Rhinos.

The showcase of live performances was billed as a “collision” of music, poetry, performance, comedy, dance and film, and was a celebration of the city’s cultural past, present and future.

It comes after Leeds was denied a chance to become European Capital Of Culture 2023 due to Brexit. It was bidding for the honour in 2017 which was blocked after the European Commission decided the UK was no longer eligible.

Carnival dancers performs on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds which celebrates the city's cultural past, present and future at the start of Leeds Year of Culture 2023. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Leeds decided to take matters into its own hands staging its own cultural festival lasting 12 months, which launched on Saturday.

Gabby Logan Chair of LEEDS 2023 said: “Culture has officially been let loose. It was an absolute privilege to host Saturday night’s show and share the stage with so many talented artists from the city.

"We had something for everyone: dance, music, poetry, opera and sport in a spectacular show where a giant loomed large over Headingley.

"It was wonderful to see so many children and young people on the stage and in the crowd because LEEDS 2023 is all about inspiring the next generation. And from the reactions I have seen, people left absolutely buzzing. What a way to start our Year of Culture.”

Crowds, despite the rain, enjoyed performances from percussionist Inder Goldfinger, emerging rap artist Graft and electric carnival dancers sporting fiery costumes designed by Leeds-based Hughbon Condor.

The show also saw Leeds’ youngest rock band, The Solar Jets pay homage to Kaiser Chiefs with their cover of I Predict A Riot.

Meanwhile, Opera North joined Chumbawamba’s frontman Dunstan Bruce for a performance of his 1997 anthem Tubthumping, alongside Leeds band Hope And Social.

Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox also took to the stage as well as George Webster, the first CBeebies presenter with Down’s syndrome.

Leeds 23 Launch, The Awakening at Headingley Studium with Corinne Bailey Rae.

