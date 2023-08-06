Leeds Pride 2023: West Yorkshire city is transformed into a rainbow in the 'biggest and best yet' Pride

Live entertainment, stalls and the annual parade took place bringing the West Yorkshire city to a temporary standstill.
Thousands of people marched around the city including drag queens 27-year-old Pop Tart and 28-year-old Magazine.
“It’s brilliant, one the biggest and best yet, we love Pride.”
The parties and fringe celebrations are still in full swing as Leeds is one of the final Pride events to take place this Summer in Yorkshire. Followed by Doncaster Pride (August 12), Keighley Pride (August 12), Wakefield Pride (August 13), Calderdale Pride (August 19) and Scarborough Pride (September 30).