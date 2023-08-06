All Sections
Leeds Pride 2023: West Yorkshire city is transformed into a rainbow in the 'biggest and best yet' Pride

What’s thought to be one of the biggest ever Leeds Pride events took place today as the city turned all the colours of rainbow to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community.
Sophie Mei Lan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 21:55 BST

Live entertainment, stalls and the annual parade took place bringing the West Yorkshire city to a temporary standstill.

Thousands of people marched around the city including drag queens 27-year-old Pop Tart and 28-year-old Magazine.

“It’s brilliant, one the biggest and best yet, we love Pride.”

The parties and fringe celebrations are still in full swing as Leeds is one of the final Pride events to take place this Summer in Yorkshire. Followed by Doncaster Pride (August 12), Keighley Pride (August 12), Wakefield Pride (August 13), Calderdale Pride (August 19) and Scarborough Pride (September 30).

Related topics:West YorkshireLGBTQ+summer