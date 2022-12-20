Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield awarded freedom of Leeds

Beloved Leeds Rhinos rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have been awarded the freedom of Leeds for their “courage, commitment and inspirational strength.”

The announcement was made by Leeds City Council on Tuesday Rfollowing another year of campaigning and fundraising by the firm friends for motor neurone disease (MND) awareness and research.

Mr Burrow was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition in 2019, and Mr Sinfield has undergone several gruelling challenges to raise millions for MDN related causes.

The awards, making Mr Burrow and Mr Sinfield freemen of the city, will be presented to the pair in a ceremony at Leeds Civic Hall on January 11.

Being granted the freedom of the city will put the former players in the company of Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Alan Bennett and members of the Leeds United side of the 1960s and 1970s among its previous recipients.

Rob Burrow said: “I would like to thank Leeds City Council for this honour. Having spent my entire adult life as part of the Leeds Rhinos family, it meant so much to me during my career to be able to bring joy to the people of Leeds with our success on the field.

“When you look down the distinguished list of previous recipients of this honour, it makes this acknowledgement from the city even more outstanding and I am deeply humbled to receive it, especially alongside Kevin, a man who continues to set the example for all of us to follow.”

Kevin Sinfield said: ““I am deeply honoured to be receiving this accolade. I have always said that whilst Oldham is my home town, Leeds is my home city and it was my privilege to represent the city as a Leeds Rhinos player during my career.

“Whilst it was a joy to bring sporting success to our city on the field, the way the people of Leeds in particular have shown their love and support for my friend Rob Burrow and his family since his MND diagnosis says everything about what a wonderful city Leeds is and I accept this award on behalf of all those people who have done so much for our community.”

Mr Burrow made nearly 500 appearances for the Rhinos between 2001 and 2017, winning eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge trophies.

Mr Sinfield’s similarly trophy-laden Rhinos career ran from 1997 through to 2015, with him serving as the side’s captain for much of that time.

His most recent charity challenge saw him raising more than £2m by completing seven ultra marathons over the course of seven days last month.

