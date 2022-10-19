Leeds stately home Lotherton closes its gardens to fell its enormous copper beech tree

The formal gardens at the Edwardian house, near Aberford, were closed on Wednesday while the felling took place.

The council run estate asked forestry experts to review trees in its formal gardens, and they found decay fungi on the roots of the copper beech tree in the middle of the park.

Because of the damage already caused, the decision was taken to close the gardens because of the chance of the tree falling over in windy conditions.

The copper beech tree at Lotherton Hall

A spokesperson for Lotherton said: “Because the tree is in an area where we have lots of visitors passing by, it’s too dangerous to leave as it is and we made the decision to have it felled.”

Vistors have reacted with sadness at the news.

Denise Crampton said: “That is tragic. Can nothing be done to save it? It’s beautiful and must be years old.”