All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Leeds West Indian Carnival: Thousands turn out for one of the UK’s oldest carnivals

Thousands of people danced through the streets of Leeds as part of one of the UK’s oldest carnivals.
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST

Leeds West Indian Carnival, which is Europe’s longest-running annual celebration of Caribbean culture, is one of Yorkshire’s most popular events, with people flocking to Chapeltown and Harehills in Leeds every year.

The carnival, which has an incredible build up, is a chance to shine a light on the incredible culture and community in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On carnival day the streets surrounding Potternewton Park are lined with stalls and BBQs selling jerk chicken, plantain, dumplings, rice and much more.

Thousands gathered to see the parade and then party in the parkThousands gathered to see the parade and then party in the park
Thousands gathered to see the parade and then party in the park

The park itself is filled with food and drink stalls from around the world, live music and a huge state-of-the-art stage.

Daniel Tidmarsh, co-founder of LDC Radio who was on a float with West Yorkshire Fire Service said: “This is one of the biggest and best events in the country. The atmosphere is electric.”

As well as the annual festival in the park and parade, this year's Leeds Carnival held a new Royalty Carnival Show featuring kings, queens, princes, princesses and Soca monarchs show at Leeds Playhouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning carnival princess was 10-year-old Danni-Bree who followed in her Carnival Queen mother’s footsteps.

Stunning costumes lit up the carnivalStunning costumes lit up the carnival
Stunning costumes lit up the carnival

Former Carnival Princess 1991 and then Carnival Queen 1996 Sabrina Collins, who now runs Expressions UK Performing Arts, said: “I am so proud of her. It’s become a tradition in our family, she has done so well.”

Leeds West Indian Carnival was founded by Arthur France who moved to Leeds from the Caribbean in the 1950s.

When Arthur left the Caribbean, he didn't just leave behind his home and family, but his culture, music and art. The Leeds West Indian Carnival, held for the first time in 1967, brought some of that culture to the UK, and was also a celebration of the emancipation of his forefathers from slavery.

The carnival has grown each year and even celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017.

Related topics:LeedsEuropeCaribbeanYorkshire