Leeds West Indian Carnival: Thousands turn out for one of the UK’s oldest carnivals

Thousands of people danced through the streets of Leeds as part of one of the UK’s oldest carnivals.

Leeds West Indian Carnival, which is Europe’s longest-running annual celebration of Caribbean culture, is one of Yorkshire’s most popular events, with people flocking to Chapeltown and Harehills in Leeds every year.

The carnival, which has an incredible build up, is a chance to shine a light on the incredible culture and community in the area.

On carnival day the streets surrounding Potternewton Park are lined with stalls and BBQs selling jerk chicken, plantain, dumplings, rice and much more.

Thousands gathered to see the parade and then party in the park

The park itself is filled with food and drink stalls from around the world, live music and a huge state-of-the-art stage.

Daniel Tidmarsh, co-founder of LDC Radio who was on a float with West Yorkshire Fire Service said: “This is one of the biggest and best events in the country. The atmosphere is electric.”

As well as the annual festival in the park and parade, this year's Leeds Carnival held a new Royalty Carnival Show featuring kings, queens, princes, princesses and Soca monarchs show at Leeds Playhouse.

The winning carnival princess was 10-year-old Danni-Bree who followed in her Carnival Queen mother’s footsteps.

Stunning costumes lit up the carnival

Former Carnival Princess 1991 and then Carnival Queen 1996 Sabrina Collins, who now runs Expressions UK Performing Arts, said: “I am so proud of her. It’s become a tradition in our family, she has done so well.”

Leeds West Indian Carnival was founded by Arthur France who moved to Leeds from the Caribbean in the 1950s.

When Arthur left the Caribbean, he didn't just leave behind his home and family, but his culture, music and art. The Leeds West Indian Carnival, held for the first time in 1967, brought some of that culture to the UK, and was also a celebration of the emancipation of his forefathers from slavery.