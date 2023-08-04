Leedsplace Facebook group announces death of 'devoted' admin as tributes flood in

Tributes have been paid to the “devoted” admin of an influential Facebook group in Leeds, following an announcement on the page.

It was announced today (August 4) that Paula Anne Brown, an admin of the hugely popular Leedsplace Facebook group, died this week.

The group has been vital for keeping residents informed about the important issues in the city, with Paula overseeing the many updates that would fill people’s timelines throughout the day.

A statement posted to the page said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the sad passing of our friend, admin and co-director Paula Anne Brown.

“Leedsplace (aka Leedsface) was a big part of Paula’s life and she was devoted to making the group the strong and positive community we are.

“Personally, Paula has been a rock at my side in continuing my dad’s legacy and will always have a special place in mine and this group’s heart.

“I am sure you will join the team in sending thoughts and prayers to Paula’s family and remembering her strength, tenacity and smile."

Immediately, the post was flooded with comments from Leeds residents keen to express their sadness at Paula’s passing.

One resident said: “Such sad news. Condolences to her family and friends.”

Another said: “I am so sorry to hear this. As others have said, she was an integral part of this group, bringing balance, common sense, sensitivity and good humour to everything. My heart goes out to her family and friends at this difficult time.”