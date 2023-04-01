Legendary ‘Kitchen Belters’ DJ Stephanie Hirst to host first live gig in Yorkshire

What started out as a lockdown cheer-up show from DJ Stephanie Hirst’s kitchen live on facebook, has become so popular that the Yorkshire DJ is now hosting a ‘Belters Live’ gig this Easter.

What started out as a lockdown cheer-up show from DJ Stephanie Hirst’s kitchen live on Facebook, has become so popular that the Yorkshire DJ is now hosting a ‘Belters Live’ gig this Easter.

Stephanie Hirst who became a household name for her award-winning breakfast show ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ on Galaxy 105 with Danny and Jo Jo, has since shot to fame as a solo DJ, TV Presenter, and motivational speaker.

Stephanie said: “I was sad to leave the breakfast show all those years ago, but it has given me the freedom to create my own varied career in the media.

“But just as things got going, we were thrown into lockdown, and that is when I came up with the idea to do ‘Kitchen Belters’ every Saturday night live on Facebook as people would normally have been going out.”

But Belters continued beyond lockdown, as it built a cult following across the country which has led to it become a weekly national radio show on Hits Radio each Saturday night, and now Stephanie is hosting her first ‘Belters Live’ show which is coming to Venue 23 in Wakefield, this Easter Sunday from 6pm.

She added: “I’ll be playing all those huge 90s and 00s dance classics that will have you on the dance floor from start to finish.

“As well as Rave, House, Speed Garage, Techno, Trance, Soulful and Funky House, you name it, and we’ll get it on the playlist. I want us all to reclaim the dancefloor just like we did in the 90s & 00s.

“If you loved my Kitchen Belters DJ sets and all those tunes we used to play on Galaxy back in the day, you will love this night, plus it starts at 6pm and you’ll be back home with a cuppa by midnight!