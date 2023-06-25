Officers were called to Cleethorpes beach at around 1:30pm today (Saturday June 24) after receiving reports that two teenagers had gone missing.Emergency Services from the HM Coastguard, fire service and police attended the search of the Cleethorpes coastal area and sea, with it unknown if the two had entered the water.

Searches continued into this evening, police said.At just after 7.30pm on Saturday, two children were rescued from the sea and airlifted to hospital for medical treatment.Humberside Police said: “On behalf of HM Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Humberside Police, thank you to all the members of the public who assisted in the search.”