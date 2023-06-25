All Sections
Leo and Lucy Cleethorpes beach: Huge rescue operation as two teens pulled from sea on Cleethorpes beach after being reported missing

Missing teenagers were pulled from the sea during a major rescue operation by the emergency services on Saturday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 25th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST

Officers were called to Cleethorpes beach at around 1:30pm today (Saturday June 24) after receiving reports that two teenagers had gone missing.Emergency Services from the HM Coastguard, fire service and police attended the search of the Cleethorpes coastal area and sea, with it unknown if the two had entered the water.

Searches continued into this evening, police said.At just after 7.30pm on Saturday, two children were rescued from the sea and airlifted to hospital for medical treatment.Humberside Police said: “On behalf of HM Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Humberside Police, thank you to all the members of the public who assisted in the search.”

