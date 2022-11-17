You can watch the Leonid meteor shower in Yorkshire - here are the best spots and times to see the astronomical phenomenon.

The Leonids are meteor showers are connected with the comet Tempel-Tuttle, known for their one-of-a-kind meteor storms that take place once every 33 years. The meteors get their name from their shape of the path they take which resembles that of the constellation of Leo, where they get their name from.

The Earth moves through the meteoroid stream of particles left from the paths of a comet and the stream comprises solid particles known as meteoroids, released by the comet as its frozen gases evaporate under the heat of the sun in close proximity, closer than Jupiter’s orbit. Meteoroids left by the trace of the comet are positioned in trails in orbits similar to, though different from, that of a comet.

The Leonids also generate meteor storms, when hundreds or even thousands of shooting stars can be seen in the sky, creating a fantastic display. These occurrences only take place every 33 years, storms of this nature were seen in 1799, 1833, 1866, 1966 and 1999-2001. In particular the 1899 storm produced an estimated 100,000 meteors per hour.

A meteorite entering the Earth's atmosphere during the Leonid meteor shower in November 2002. (Pic credit: George Varros and Dr Peter Jenniskens / NASA / Getty Images)

When can I watch the Leonid meteor shower at its peak?

The best dates to see the meteor shower this year are on November 17 and November 18, 2022 between midnight and dawn.

However, you can still see the shower until November 30, but it will be at a reduced rate. Just like with other astronomical events, finding meteors takes time, so it is normally best to sit on a comfy chair outside and wrap yourself up warm while you wait.

You can see the Leonid meteor shower with your naked eye, so you won’t need an elaborate telescope or binoculars, however, you will need to give yourself time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Where are the best places in Yorkshire to watch the Leonid meteor shower?

For the best surroundings, you will need to find a safe area far away from street lights and other sources of light.

The meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, so the best places to find in Yorkshire to get the best view are fields, countryside and wide open spaces where you can get a full panoramic view of the sky with your eyes.