Police have confirmed the body of a man who was pulled from water in Yorkshire is that of a missing 30-year-old.

Liam Hinchcliffe had not been seen since he went missing on December 30, and police have been carrying out searches to find him ever since. At around 12.40pm on Tuesday (Jan 24), police divers recovered a body in the water at Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield, which has since been formally identified as Liam Hinchliffe.

A statement from his family said: “We would like to thank the police and everyone involved in the search for Liam. We would like to ask everyone to respect our privacy at this sad and most difficult time.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a body recovered from the water at Stanley Ferry on Tuesday (24 January) is that of missing man Liam Hinchliffe.

30-year-old Liam Hinchliffe was reported missing on December 30

