Light Night: Laser beams to light up Yorkshire coastline across Whitby and Scarborough

But this week, the skies above the seaside will be lit up instead with lasers for Light Night, with organisers hoping to attract visitors from across the region.

Landmarks including Whitby Abbey and the Chalk Tower lighthouse in Flamborough will be lit up during the show.

And organisers at Yorkshire Coast BID in collaboration with Polestar Productions will be hoping for a good forecast as if the weather is clear, residents living up to 25 miles away should be able to watch from the warmth of their own homes.

Light Night is set to return again to Yorkshire's coastline

Light Night was launched as a pilot event in 2022 with more locations added to this year’s shows, which will take place every night from February 26 to March 3 between 7 and 10pm

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “After the success of the pilot event, we wanted to bring it back with more lasers, dates and locations as a way to showcase the scale and diversity of the Yorkshire Coast.

“There are so many incredible historic and cultural landmarks and viewpoints across the coast, that we see this as an event with great potential to keep evolving over future years to not only attract visitors to stay in the area, but also provide a free activity for residents to enjoy and a reminder for us all, about what the area is known for.

“From historic abbeys to the fishing industry and iconic lighthouses, we have it all, and we’d like to thank everyone who is playing a role in bringing this event to life.”

Other locations which will display the laser light show include one of the oldest hotels on the coastline, Raven Hall in Ravenscar, which has welcomed visitors since 1895.

Newer additions to the coastline, including SeaGrown, Scarborough’s offshore seaweed farm at South Bay, will also be the base for laser shows.

Completing the laser line up are the Forum in Bridlington and the Promenade, Withernsea.

Tony Gill, Managing Director of Polestar Productions, said, “As a Yorkshire-based production company, we are delighted to be taking part in facilitating this spectacular event again. It allows the community to get together and share a special moment, whilst allowing a chance to take in the beauty right on our doorstep.”

Viewing parties are set to take place at hotels along the coastline, including The Royal Hotel, Whitby, The Victoria Hotel, Robin Hood’s Bay and the Grand Hotel in Scarborough.