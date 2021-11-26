Lights fantastic on Pocklington home will raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity

The home on Sherbuttgate Road South will be lit up during December to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Bev Fennell and her family, who live on Sherbuttgate Road South, have started a fundraising campaign with the help of an amazing Christmas lights set-up which adorns their home.

This year Bev is collecting funds for The Brain Tumor Charity and has created a dedicated JustGiving page so people can donate.

She said: “Our charity this year is one very close to me – The Brain Tumor Charity.

“I was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2018 which led to the loss of sight in one eye and unfortunately it is with me for the rest of my life.

“Never ever did a brain tumor cross my mind when I noticed a change in my eyesight, and since then, if anyone tells me that their sight has changed suddenly the first thing I tell them is to go and get their eyes checked.

“I’ve had nine children and all of them love our Christmas lights.

“We’ve had so many people commenting on how wonderful the lights are and how the world has struggled to smile throughout Covid, so seeing our lights makes them smile.

“Our shivering snowman is everyone’s favourite.

“This year’s new additions are a ten foot long inflatable train, a snow machine, and another 5,000 lights so altogether we have around 14,000 lights. We are on Sherbuttgate Road South, you can’t miss us.”

Go to https://tinyurl.com/yckkbryh if you would like to donate to the cause.