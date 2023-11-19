Lindholme Lakes Country Park: One of Yorkshire's largest fishing lakes and holiday lodge parks applies to expand with gym, spa and swimming pool
Lindholme Lakes Country Park in Epworth, near Doncaster, is renowned for its several large fishing lakes and regularly hosts matches and large-scale angling events. It also has a number of guest lodges and a caravan site, and targets the fishing holidays market. There is a cafe, bar and bait shop.
A planning application for the expansion has been submitted by the park’s owners, the Grantham family, to North Lincolnshire Council via their agent, Mark Simmonds Planning Services.
Mr Simmonds details how an existing retail building would be extended with a U-shaped design to accommodate a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, 10m x 8m pool, changing rooms and reception area. He added: “This large site is a commercial fishery of significant proportions, world famous and attracting thousands of visitors every year. The proposal is a modest expansion which will meet the growing demands on this site, which has grown steadily. Each expansion carefully considers visual and ecological impacts, as well as viability.”
The scheme is currently under consideration.